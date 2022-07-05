TBSE Tripura Board Result 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education(TBSE) will declare the Madhyamik (Class 10), and Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) term 2 results 2022 on July 07, 2022, at 12:00 noon. The TBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be declared via press conference. Once declared, students can download the TBSE Class 10 Term 2 and TBSE Class 12 term 2 scorecards from the Board’s official website — tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.Also Read - IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Register For 226 Specialist Officers Posts Till July 10| Check Salary, Eligibility Here
TBSE Term 2 Result 2022 – Date and Time
Candidates can download the TBSE Class 10/Class 12 term 2 results on July 07, 2022, at 12:00 noon.
List of Official Websites to Download TBSE Term 2 Result 2022
- tbse.tripura.gov.in
- tripuraresults.nic.in
- tbresults.tripura.gov.in
How to Download TBSE 10th/12th Scorecard 2022 – Steps
- Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TBSE 10th, 12th result 2022”
- Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth.
- Your TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the Tripura Board 10th, and 12th scorecard, and take a printout of it for further reference.
A total of 43,294 students have appeared in the Madhyamik (class 10) exam 2022. The Tripura Board conducted the Class 10 Term 2 exam from April 18 to May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, 28,931 students have appeared for Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) exam. The Board conducted the class 12 term 2 exams between May 2 to June 1, 2022. Note, that the TBSE Term 1 result 2022 was declared on February 28