TBSE Tripura Board Result 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education(TBSE) will declare the Madhyamik (Class 10), and Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) term 2 results 2022 on July 07, 2022, at 12:00 noon. The TBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be declared via press conference. Once declared, students can download the TBSE Class 10 Term 2 and TBSE Class 12 term 2 scorecards from the Board's official website — tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.

TBSE Term 2 Result 2022 – Date and Time

Candidates can download the TBSE Class 10/Class 12 term 2 results on July 07, 2022, at 12:00 noon.

List of Official Websites to Download TBSE Term 2 Result 2022

How to Download TBSE 10th/12th Scorecard 2022 – Steps

Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TBSE 10th, 12th result 2022”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth.

Your TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Tripura Board 10th, and 12th scorecard, and take a printout of it for further reference.

A total of 43,294 students have appeared in the Madhyamik (class 10) exam 2022. The Tripura Board conducted the Class 10 Term 2 exam from April 18 to May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, 28,931 students have appeared for Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) exam. The Board conducted the class 12 term 2 exams between May 2 to June 1, 2022. Note, that the TBSE Term 1 result 2022 was declared on February 28