TBSE Tripura Board Result 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education(TBSE) will soon declare the result for TBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2022. As per several news reports, the Madhyamik (Class 10), and Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) term 2 results 2022 will be declared next week. Speaking to Careers360, Tripura Board President Bhabatosh Saha said, "TBSE is trying to announce the Class 10, 12 results by July 7, the result date will be confirmed by Tuesday (July 5)." Once released, students can download the TBSE class 10/class 12 term 2 scorecards from the Board's official website — tripuraresults.nic.in and — tbsetripura.gov.in. Note, that the TBSE Term 1 result 2022 was declared on February 28.

List of Official Websites to Download TBSE Term 2 Result 2022

To download the TBSE Class 10/Class 12 term 2 results, students can visit any of the following websites.

How to Download TBSE 10th/12th Scorecard 2022?

Visit the official website of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TBSE 10th, 12th result 2022”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth.

Your TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Tripura Board 10th, and 12th scorecard, and take a printout of it for further reference.

This year, a total of 43,294 students have appeared in the Madhyamik (class 10) exam 2022. The Tripura Board conducted the Class 10 Term 2 exam from April 18 to May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, 28,931 students have appeared for Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) exam. The Board conducted the class 12 term 2 exams between May 2 to June 1, 2022.