Home

Education

TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 to be Declared on June 5: Check Score on tbse.tripura.gov.in

TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 to be Declared on June 5: Check Score on tbse.tripura.gov.in

TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: After the results are declared, the students can check the results on the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura Board will release the Tripura board class 10th 2023 toppers list after the declaration of the result.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Putting an end to the long wait of the students, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 on June 5, 2023. The results will be declared on the official website at 12 PM. After the results are declared, the students can check the results on the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Over 38,116 students from Class 10 and 33,435 Class 12 students have appeared for the TBSE board examinations and are waiting for their results. Students need to enter TBSE roll numbers in the result login window to check Tripura Board 10th result 2023.

You may like to read

Tripura Board 10th Results 2023:

Students must note that the TBSE 10th result 2023 will include details such as subject-wise marks, overall marks, percentage and grades.

Tripura Board Class 10 result was last year declared on July 6, 2022 at 12 PM. TBSE Madhyamik exams were conducted from March 16, 2023 to April 18, 2023.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Here’s How To Check Score

First you need to visit official website of tbse.tripura.gov.in

The, you will click on tab available on the homepage

Then, you will have to click on the result link tab

After this, enter your login details

Finally, result will be displayed on your screen

Download and take a screenshot for reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES