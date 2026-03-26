TCS hiring update: Good new for jobseekers as Tata Consultance Service offers Rs 9 lakh pay with joining bonus; here’s how to get

TCS hiring update: In a big move, late Ratan Tata’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a new lateral hiring programme with salaries of up to Rs 9 lakh and a Rs 50,000 joining bonus. Signaling a strong push to build capabilities in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, the new move by the market leader is expected to take the job market by storm. As per multiple media reports talking about the development, the new TCS hiring drive focuses on professionals with two to four years of experience, showing the company’s growing interest in early-career talent as it reshapes its services model. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent TCS hiring.

Who can apply in the recent TCS hiring?

The programme targets graduates and postgraduates skilled in areas such as artificial intelligence, data engineering, cloud computing and cybersecurity. As per media reports covering the vacancy, candidates will go through a three-stage hiring process, starting with a skill-based assessment followed by discussions to evaluate practical expertise, a report by People Matters Ltd said.

TCS hiring 2026: Who will get joining bonus?

In the recent hiring drive, Ratan Tata’s TCS has also encouraged its employees to refer candidates, highlighting the importance of internal networks in finding the right talent. More notably, those who accept offers within 30 days will be eligible for the joining bonus, adding urgency to the hiring process of the company.

What does the new TCS hiring reveal about indsutry?

The new hiring move reflects rising competition in the tech industry, where companies are racing to secure skilled professionals in digital fields.

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TCS urges employees to use AI even if it cuts revenue: CEO Krithivasan

In another related development to the company, Tata Consultancy Services recently asked its employees to actively use artificial intelligence tools to deliver work faster and at lower cost, even if it impacts the company’s short-term revenue, a report by IANS said.

Speaking at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum in Mumbai, TCS CEO K Krithivasan said the company is encouraging associates to inform clients if tasks can be done quicker and cheaper using AI, even if that leads to revenue cannibalisation.

TCS CEO K Krithivasan said employees should adopt AI-driven efficiencies rather than resist change. According to him, the company is not worried that AI will take away jobs.

“Instead, the technology is expected to open up more opportunities, and those who embrace it will benefit the most,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)