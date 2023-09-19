Home

IT Giants Like TCS, Infosys May Cut Freshers’ Hiring By 30% In FY 2024: Report

Media reports suggest that there may be a 30% cut in the hiring of freshers' hiring in tech giants like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro, in the financial year 2023-24. Know in detail

New Delhi: It is expected that the tech giants in India, the famous IT firms like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro might not hire as many freshers as they usually do, for the financial year 2023-24. According to a Times Now report, hirings of freshers might be scaled down by these companies because of the weak deal pipeline amidst the fears of recession in US. This is a prediction by the Staffing firm TeamLease Digital and is being widely discussed all around. The potential fear of freshers’ hiring being slashed down is also accompanied with the delay in onboarding of those freshers who have been hired already. Know in detail, the issue and the prediction being made around it..

Hiring Of Freshers May Be Slashed Down By 30%

As mentioned earlier, it has been predicted by a staffing firm, TeamLease Digital, that the hiring of freshers for the financial year 2024 may be cut down by 30% by big IT companies and tech giants in India, like the TCS, Infosys and Wipro. The reason behind this can be the fears of Recession in the United States.

Freshers’ Onboarding Also Delayed

While cutting down on job opportunities is a potential step the IT giants can take, multiple employees (freshers) who have already been hired, are facing delay in onboarding by the company. Freshers from 2022 and 2023 batches of engineering colleges have bagged jobs in top IT firms but have been facing strong delays in onboarding. Many students were promised their jobs but even after a year has passed, they have not been given their joining dates; job offers of some have been revoked and some have been asked to complete additional training even when their job offers are nearing the last date.

More than twenty thousand complaints regarding the same have been received by the President of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), Harpreet Singh Saluja. According to the Times Now report, industry experts who have spoken to the media, believe that these companies must prioritize the freshers’ onboarding and also offer them immediate training even if it means that the company will have to face financial losses for a few quarters.

