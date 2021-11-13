TCS Recruitment 2021: Keeping the convenience of the students, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended the deadline to apply for ‘Smart Hiring’ till November 30. Now the candidates who have completed BCA, BSc (Math, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), BVoc in CS/IT in the years 2020, 2021 can apply for this recruitment drive before the deadline ends. The last date to complete the registration was November 15 and now it is November 30.Also Read - TCS Notifies Vacancies For Service Desk Role Executive Post. Here's How to Apply, Other Details

This recruitment is exclusively for BCA, B. Sc (Math, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), B. Voc in CS / IT students and freshers from the year of passing 2020, 2021 and 2022

Students who perform exceptionally during TCS Smart Hiring selection process will get an opportunity to join TCS Ignite – TCS' unique 'Science to Software' program.

Issuing a statement, the TCS said it hired 43,000 fresh graduates in the first six months of the financial year, its highest number in the period so far, and it had plans to recruit at least 35,000 more this year.

TCS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates who are full-time graduates from BCA, B.Sc (Math, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Biochemistry, Computer Science, IT), B. Voc in CS / IT from the 2020, 2021 & 2022

Students from NIOS (Std. X and Std. XII) can also be part of the test if they have a full-time graduation.

They should have a CGPA of 5 or 50% throughout Academics in X / XII / and above-mentioned graduation streams.

It is must for students to declare gaps in education, if any. The overall academic gap should not exceed 2 years

TCS Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests followed by an interview. The selection list will have the result of the written test of the candidates with their registered contact details.

TCS Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply