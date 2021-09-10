TCS Recruitment 2021: India’s software giant Tata Consultancy Services has announced its biggest recruitment drive for women professionals across the country who are searching for job opportunities. Notably, the recruitment drive is being called as Rebegin and it is an initiative by TCS to provide an opportunity to talented women professionals to give their careers a well-deserved jumpstart. “Talent and Potential will always remain, and Rebegin is an opportunity for talented experienced women professionals to inspire, reinvent and challenge themselves to make a mark,” TCS said.Also Read - Income Tax Return: Know These Basic Things While Filing ITR For FY 2021-22 | Details Here

At present, the TCS Recruitment 2021 is open for women professionals who want to get back to a job after a long hiatus due to some personal and professional reasons. Also Read - TCS, Infosys, Wipro to Hire Over 1 Lakh Freshers in FY 22 As Recruitment Drive Intensifies

It must be noted that the TCS has hired over 20,000 employees in June this year, which is one of the highest recruitments in any quarter. Also Read - Airtel and Tata Group Announce Collaboration for ‘Made in India’ 5G

TCS Recruitment 2021: Details about job role

Hiring will be done across pan India.

Interested candidates should have an experience in between two to five years.

Highest qualification should be a full time Graduate / Post Graduate degree.

TCS Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply

All open requirements / opportunities are mentioned on the TCS Careers Portal.

Candidates can check the TCS Careers Portal and navigate to the Rebegin section and can apply against the job postings mentioned on the page.

Interested candidates can click on “Apply” to apply for the position.

On TCS iBegin Portal, they can create a profile if not done already and then apply to any of the job positions available.

TCS Recruitment 2021: Required skills

SQL Server DBA, Linux Administrator, Network Admin, Mainframe Admin, Automation Testing, Performance Testing Consultant, Angular JS, Oracle DBA, Citrix Administrator, Java Developer, Dotnet Developer, Android Developer, IOS Developer, Windows Admin, Python Developer and PL SQL.