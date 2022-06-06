TCS MBA recruitment 2022: Tata Consultancy Services has invited applications from MBA freshers or graduates to join the company for the financial year 2022-23. The online application portal for interested candidates has been opened. However, the last date to apply remains unknown as it has not been mentioned.Also Read - Work From Home Ends: Here’s How TCS, Infosys Plan to Implement Hybrid Model of Working For Employees

"TCS Management Hiring initiative is exclusively open for all management graduates who can join our workforce in FY 2022-23," the IT consultancy provider said on its page. "The path to build a strong foundation to a remarkable career is now open for all PAN India candidates with Year of Passing (YOP) as 2020, 2021 and 2022 for permitted specializations only," it further said.

"Our shared belief is that we can transform our global businesses for the better, with our innovative solutions. Every day, half a million of us strive to make a meaningful difference to our customers and communities. We look forward to achieving a lot more, with your passion and energy!" the company's statement added.

TCS MBA Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification

Candidates should have done two years of full-time Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Master of Management Studies (MMS)/Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)/Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in marketing or finance or operations supply chain management or information technology or general management or business analytics or project management.

Candidates must be from Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) background before pursuing MBA.

Students should not have any backlogs at the time of appearing for the selection process.

The overall academic gap should not exceed 2 years. It is mandatory for students to declare gaps in education if any and should provide valid reasons supported by document proof.

Age limit

Candidates applying for the MBA recruitment drive should be minimum 18 years old, and maximum 28 years old.

Only students of 2020, 2021, and 2022 batches are eligible.

TCS MBA Recruitment 2022: How to register online?