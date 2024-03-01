Home

Education

Teach For India 2024 Fellowship: Registration Begins; Check Application Link, Last Date

Teach For India 2024 Fellowship: Registration Begins; Check Application Link, Last Date

Teach For India 2024 Fellowship has commenced! The Teach For India Fellowship is an empowering movement to revolutionise education in India.

The registration process for the Teach For India 2024 Fellowship has commenced. The Teach For India Fellowship is an empowering movement to revolutionise education in India. The last date for submission of the online application fee is March 17, 2024. Eligible and interested candidates c’an apply for the Teach For India 2024 Fellowship by visiting the official website — apply.teachforindia.org. A short 30-minute discussion may be required on your submitted Application,” reads the statement.

Trending Now

The Teach For India Fellowship is a two-year, full-time paid Fellowship program that empowers passionate individuals to become leaders and changemakers in the education sector. The Fellowship application process is highly selective and receives applications from India’s brightest and most promising individuals. The selected Fellows go through a rigorous training program where they are motivated and challenged to comprehend the education system from its grassroots level.

You may like to read

Teach For India 2024 Fellowship: Know How to Apply?

Visit the official website: apply.teachforindia.org.

Look for the registration link.

Click on the current qualification – I’m a graduate/ I will graduate by July 2024/ I will not graduate by July 2024.

Click on the current citizenship status – Indian Citizen, Overseas Citizen of India(OCI), Not an Indian citizen.

Click either on ‘Yes, it’s my first application’ or ‘No, I ‘ve applied since July 2023,’ when asked if this is the first time you are applying to the 2024 cohort of the Teach For India Fellowship, since July 2023.

Fill up the application form.

Pay the application fee, if any.

Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference.

‘A chosen few are invited to participate in activities involving teaching, group work and critical thinking. You can attend it either online or in person,’ the statement further reads. For more details, visit the official website at https://apply.teachforindia.org/.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.