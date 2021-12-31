New Delhi: The Education Ministry has set a target to fill the vacant posts of teachers in central universities by March 2022. Most of the universities are working fast to fill the vacant post before the new academic session of 2022 begins in April. A special team is monitoring the entire process within the Education Ministry for filling the vacant posts in central universities, sources from the Ministry said.Also Read - REET 2022: Rajasthan Govt Announces Exam Dates to Recruit 20,000 Teachers

"Ministry of Education has also given instructions to fill the backlog vacant posts of reservation category in all central educational institutions by September 2022 at any cost," sources said.

The campaign to fill the vacant posts on a large scale has started after the instructions of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Education Minister had given instructions to fill these posts by November 30, it got delayed because there is a process to fill the posts. Now it has progressed rapidly” sources said.

Currently, there are about 50 central universities in the country and more than six thousand posts for teachers are vacant.