Teachers Day 2022: Dedicated to all the teachers and the role they play in shaping a student’s lives, Every Year September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Vice-President of India and Bharat Ratna recipient — Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the second President of India (1962-1967) and a staunch supporter of providing education to everyone. Teachers play an important role in our life to teach us moral values, and discipline. They help us reach academic growth, and make us better human beings.Also Read - TS PGECET Result 2022 Declared at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Check Steps to Download Rank Card

Know More About Dr S Radhakrishnan

Dr S Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. We all must note that the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday. Radhakrishnan, a scholar was born into a Telugu family. Also Read - CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon: Check List Of Websites, Steps to Download Scorecard

Teachers Day: History and Significance

In 1962, Dr S Radhakrishnan took the office of the President of India. His students wanted to seek permission and celebrate September 5 as a special day. Instead of marking this as a special day, he asked his students to observe this day as Teachers’ Day. This was to celebrate the contribution that was made by teachers to the society. From that year onwards, all educational institutions like schools, colleges, and universities started celebrating September 5 as teacher’s day. This day pays tribute to all the teachers, their sacrifices, and their contribution to the development of the school in society. Also Read - DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1901 Posts at drdo.gov.in Before This Date

Teachers Day 2022: Check Inspiring Quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Here we bring you the most famous and inspirational quotes: