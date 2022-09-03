Teachers Day 2022: Dedicated to all the teachers and the role they play in shaping a student’s lives, Every Year September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Vice-President of India and Bharat Ratna recipient — Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the second President of India (1962-1967) and a staunch supporter of providing education to everyone. Teachers play an important role in our life to teach us moral values, and discipline. They help us reach academic growth, and make us better human beings.Also Read - TS PGECET Result 2022 Declared at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Check Steps to Download Rank Card
Know More About Dr S Radhakrishnan
Dr S Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888. We all must note that the first Teachers' Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday. Radhakrishnan, a scholar was born into a Telugu family.
Teachers Day: History and Significance
In 1962, Dr S Radhakrishnan took the office of the President of India. His students wanted to seek permission and celebrate September 5 as a special day. Instead of marking this as a special day, he asked his students to observe this day as Teachers' Day. This was to celebrate the contribution that was made by teachers to the society. From that year onwards, all educational institutions like schools, colleges, and universities started celebrating September 5 as teacher's day. This day pays tribute to all the teachers, their sacrifices, and their contribution to the development of the school in society.
Teachers Day 2022: Check Inspiring Quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
Here we bring you the most famous and inspirational quotes:
- “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers’ Day.”
- “It is not God that is worshipped but the group or authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity.”
- “Man is a paradoxical being-the constant glory and scandal of this world.”
- “A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science.”
- “Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.”
- “The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.”
- “The word Atman (Soul) means the “breath of life”. Atman is the principle of man’s life, the Soul that pervades his being, his breath, his intellect, and transcends them. Atman is what remains when everything that is not the self is eliminated. It is the unborn and immortal element in man, which is not to be confused with body, mind, or intellect.”
- “God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us.”
- “When we think we know we cease to learn.”
- True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice.”
- “Religion is behavior and not mere belief.”
- “anubhavāvasānameva vidyā phalam. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidyā is anubhava.