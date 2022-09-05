New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday 14,500 schools across the country will be developed and upgraded under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Modi said the PM-SHRI schools will become model schools, encapsulating the full spirit of the new National Education Policy.Also Read - CAT 2022 Registration Underway; Check Fee, Eligibility, Steps to Fill Application Form at iimcat.ac.in

"Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative – the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP," he said in a series of tweets.

"The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more," Modi added.

Noting that the National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in the recent years, the PM said, “I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP”.