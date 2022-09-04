Teachers Day 2022: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will launch new research grants and fellowship schemes tomorrow, September 05, 2022. According to the announcement, the new fellowships will be launched tomorrow, at 3:00 PM. One can watch the livestream on the official Twitter and YouTube channels of the Commission.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in

Earlier today, UGC took to Twitter, “Online launch of UGC Research Grant / Fellowship Schemes on Teacher’s Day, on 5th September, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Join us live on UGC Twitter (@ugc_india), UGC YouTube Channel(http://bit.ly/3Cur7gm) & UGC Facebook page (http://bit.ly/3AYDNLi). @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia.” Also Read - AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022: Apply For 33 Posts at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in Till Oct 15, Check Salary Here

Online launch of UGC Research Grant / Fellowship Schemes on Teacher’s Day, on 5th September, 2022 at 3:00 PM.

Join us live on UGC Twitter (@ugc_india), UGC YouTube Channel

(https://t.co/xqDDKLRcXg) & UGC Facebook page

(https://t.co/IVFbRiBTOh). @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/iLQDn0Ys2G — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) September 4, 2022

Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022: NTA NEET Result to be Declared Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Read Here

Teachers Day 2022: Check List of the UGC Fellowship and Research Grant Schemes

Check Schemes For Faculty

Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members

Dr. D.S. Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited

Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members Check Post Doctoral Scheme Dr. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral fellowship scheme Check Doctoral Scheme Savitribai Jyotirao Phule fellowship for the single girl child