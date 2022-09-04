Teachers Day 2022: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) will launch new research grants and fellowship schemes tomorrow, September 05, 2022. According to the announcement, the new fellowships will be launched tomorrow, at 3:00 PM. One can watch the livestream on the official Twitter and YouTube channels of the Commission.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! One Day Left to Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in
Teachers Day 2022: Check List of the UGC Fellowship and Research Grant Schemes
Check Schemes For Faculty
- Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members
- Dr. D.S. Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited
- Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members
Check Post Doctoral Scheme
- Dr. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral fellowship scheme
Check Doctoral Scheme
- Savitribai Jyotirao Phule fellowship for the single girl child
Check Tenures For New Research Grants And Fellowship Schemes
- Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members: 02 years
- Dr. D.S. Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited: 02 years
- Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members: 03 years
- Dr. Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral fellowship scheme: 03 years
- Savitribai Jyotirao Phule fellowship for the single girl child: 05 years
Check Details Here
- The ‘Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members’ is being launched with the aim to provide research opportunities to retired teachers. There are 100 slots available for this fellowship and selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.
- The ‘Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members’ seeks to provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 200 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.
- The ‘Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited Faculty Members’ will provide research opportunities to regularly appointed faculty members. The quantum of support under the scheme is Rs 10 lakh which will be provided to 132 selected candidates for a tenure of two years.
- The ‘Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship’ will offer an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian universities and institutions.
- This fellowship has 900 seats and 30 per cent of them are reserved for women candidates. The selected candidates will be given Rs 50,000 per month as part of the fellowship and Rs 50,000 per annum as contingency.
Know More About Teachers’ Day
Dedicated to all the teachers and the role they play in shaping a student’s lives, Every Year September 5 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Vice-President of India and Bharat Ratna recipient — Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the second President of India (1962-1967) and a staunch supporter of providing education to everyone.
(With Input From PTI)