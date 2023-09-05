Home

Teachers’ Day Special: Meet ‘Cycle Wale Guruji’, Who Is Providing Free Education To Underprivileged

September 5 is celebrated as Teachers' Day in India each year. This year, know about one of the most inspirational teachers of India, Aditya Kumar who is more popularly known as 'Cycle Wale Guruji'..

Cycle Wale Guruji (Photo Courtesy- Aditya Kumar)

New Delhi: To commemorate the birthday of former Vice President of India, a distinguished scholar and philosopher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India celebrates September 5 as Teachers’ Day each year. India has had many inspirational teachers who have contributed to the field of education with utmost dedication and selflessness. One such teacher, who continues to provide education in a very unique manner is Aditya Kumar aka ‘Cycle Wale Guruji’. With the aim to teach over one crore students of the country how to read and write, ‘Cycle Wale Guruji’ is extremely inspiring and provides free education to underprivileged children. Read further to find out more about Aditya Kumar’ journey and goal in life..

Aditya Kumar aka ‘Cycle Wale Guruji’

Born in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, Aditya Kumar aims at providing quality education to the future of this nation.. to the children of India and he does so, on a cycle. Aditya Kumar has traveled thousands of kilometres across the country on his cycle and is teaching the underprivileged children for free. ‘Cycle Wale Guruji’, who travels on his cycle, makes any place he stops at, his home for the day and teaches the children of that area.

How It All Began For ‘Cycle Wale Guruji’

With many financial issues in the family, Aditya Kumar often had to sleep hungry at night since he had experienced poverty, he knew how tough it was to get quality education. Aditya Kumar started taking tuitions while he was in college, to sustain himself financially and since then, apart from his students who paid him, he also imparted free education to underprivileged children because they couldn’t afford it.

After completing his BSc in 1995, Aditya Kumar decided to use his education and strengths as a teacher to educate the children of the country and them succeeding in their respective fields would be Kumar’s biggest reward. While Aditya’s family wanted him to get married and have a stable job, he had other plans; when he could not make his family understand what he was doing, he left home and since he did not have a permanent address, he started staying in the railway station in Lucknow and taught the children in the nearby area.

Aditya Kumar: Achievements, Awards And Recognition

Slowly, people started recognising and valuing Aditya’s efforts and also gifted him a cycle; the name ‘Cycle Wale Guruji’ also came up after this. As an educationist, ‘Cycle Wale Guruji’ has been felicitated several times and has received many awards for the same. He has been honoured with the ‘National Hero Award’ and in 2018, Google even awarded him with the tag ‘India’s No. 1 Teacher’. Aditya’s name has also been registered in the Limca Book of Records and the Guinness Book of World Records.

What Is The Aim Of ‘Cycle Wale Guruji’

On his India tour, Aditya Kumar organised clases in different cities and in the course of his ‘Bharat Yatra’, the inspiring educationist has taken over four lakh classes. Aditya Kumar aims to provide quality education to the children of this country and help them achieve their professional goals and make the nation proud. ‘Cycle Wale Guruji’ emphasises on the importance of education, the roles that teachers play and the difference education continues to make to the overall growth and future of the country.

