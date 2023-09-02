Home

Teachers Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Selected List Of 75 Educators For National Awards To Teachers

Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan constituted three separate Independent National Jury comprising eminent persons for the selection of teachers.

Ministry of Education has to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country. (Image: X/@KVS_HQ)

National Teachers’ Award 2023: President of India Droupadi Murmu shall confer the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 selected Awardees on 5 September 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Every year, India celebrates 5 September, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the second president of India from 1962 to 1967. He previously served as the first vice president of India from 1952 to 1962.

Purpose Of National Teachers’ Award

The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students. Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000, and a silver medal. The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Teachers Selected Through Rigorous, Transparent Selection Process

Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. From this year, the ambit of the National Teachers’ Award has been expanded to include teachers of the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. 50 School Teachers, 13 teachers from Higher education, and 12 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be awarded this year.

Independent National Jury

With a view to recognize innovative teaching, research, community outreach, and novelty of work the nominations were sought in online mode to maximize participation (Jan Bhagidari). Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan constituted three separate Independent National Jury comprising eminent persons for the selection of teachers.

