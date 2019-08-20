TN TET Paper 1: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the results of Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test paper-1 exam. Reports say over 1.6 lakh candidates had appeared for the June 8 exam.

“The details, like the number of candidates clearing the exam and individual scores, will be released on August 22,” a TRB official told a leading daily. Those who clear just paper-1 are eligible for teaching Classes 1 to 5 while if one clears paper-2 as well, he becomes eligible for teaching classes 6 to 8 as well.

The paper-2 exam was held on June 9 for which over four lakh candidates had appeared. “We are processing paper-2 results. The results will be released in a few days,” an official said.

The board had published a tentative answer key on July 9 and after going through the objections raised, it came out with a final answer key along with the results. The TRB rejected the candidates who had not marked the question paper serial code on their answer scripts.

“During the scanning of OMR answer scripts, it was found that a number of candidates committed mistakes in marking or shading certain essentially required details for valuation in the OMR sheets. For the candidates who have not marked the question paper serial code on their OMR answer sheets, the scripts could not be evaluated and hence rejected,” the board said.