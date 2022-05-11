TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Teachers Recruitment Board, Tripura has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Post Graduate Teacher posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website 0f TRB Tripura at — trb.tripura.gov.in. The online application will begin tomorrow, May 12. Applicants can apply for the above posts till May 20. Candidates can check the eligibility, selection process, and other details.Also Read - Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The Online Application form begins: May 12

The Online Application form end: May 20

Date of downloading of admit card: June 28 to July 5, 2022

Date of examination: July 17, 2022

TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Sociology: 75 Posts

Geography: 75 Posts

Economics: 75 Posts

Psychology: 75 Posts

TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Post Graduate Teacher posts, a candidate must

Post Graduate in a relevant subject/ allied subject (equivalency of which to be determined by equivalent committee) with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from a recognized University and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) from NCTE recognized institution. or

Post Graduate in relevant subject/allied subject (equivalency of which to be determined by equivalent committee) with at least 50% marks (or its equivalent) from recognized University and B.A. Ed. / B.Sc. Ed. from any NCTE-recognized institution.

TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of Mark obtained in "Selection Test for Post Graduate Teachers (STPGT)-2022" and vacancy position as per this notification subject to the scrutiny of certificates/ documents/ Mark sheets & correctness of the information given by the candidate in the online application form. For more details candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below.

TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: Examination Fees

Unreserved category: Rs 300

SC/ST/PH category: Rs 200

Candidates are to deposit test fees online (using debit or credit card & internet banking only). No other mode of payment will be accepted. Bank charges may apply.

TRB Tripura PGT Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?