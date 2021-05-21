Telangana 10th Results 2021: The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) has announced TS SSC result 2021 (Manabadi SSC Results 2021) on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. Students were evaluated on the basis of the internal assessment this year as Telangana class 10th (SSC) exams were postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic. Also Read - Telangana TS SSC Result 2021 DECLARED, Official Website Down | LIVE Updates

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK Telangana TS SSC Result 2021

Telangana TS SSC Result 2021: Check step-by-step guide to check TS SSC class 10th results

Visit the official website @bse.telangana.gov.in Now, Click on the link which says ‘Telangana SSC Result 2021’. A new window will appear on the screen. Enter the roll number and date of birth. Hit submit Telangana 10th Results 2021 will open up on the screen. Download and save it. Take a printout and secure it.

Alternative websites to check scores:

Students can also check their scores at alternate websites – examresult.net and manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com.

How Telangana calculated result without exams, passing marks

Students will be given marks based on their performance in internal assessments including projects and assignments. Only one formative assessment was conducted this year instead of two due to the pandemic. If a student is not happy with their grades, they can appear for the Telangana SSC Board exam 2021once after the pandemic situation normalises. Students can contact their schools to find out the entire process.