Telangana TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results will be declared at 11:30 on Friday. Once released, students can check their scores at tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in. This year, the students will be evaluated on the basis of the internal assessment. The exam was scheduled to be held from May 17 to May 26, but due to the second wave of COVID-19, the state government had to cancel the crucial boards.

Here Are The LIVE Updates:

10:41 AM: For queries, students can contact the control room of the Board of Intermediate Education at TSBIE, Hyderabad on: 040-24601010, 040-24732369.

10:40 AM: Telangana TS SSC Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website @bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on Telangana SSC Result 2021.

A new window will appear on the screen.

Enter the roll number and date of birth.

Submit details.

The result will open up on the screen.

Download and save it.

Take a printout and secure it.

10: 30 AM: Alternative websites to check scores:

Students can also check their scores at alternate websites – examresult.net and manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com.

10: 20 AM: In the wake of the pandemic, the Telangana Government had earlier promoted 53,79,388 students studying in Classes 1 to 9 to the next classes without examination. Last year as well, the state board had cancelled some papers due to the COVID-19 lockdown and declared SSC results based on internal assessments.