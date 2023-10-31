Home

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Will TRS Make A Comeback With A Hat-Trick in Patancheru Constituency?

Patancheru Assembly constituency is a constituency of Telangana Legislative Assembly. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Patancheru Constituency, Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Patancheru Assembly constituency is a constituency of Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of five constituencies in Sangareddy district. The term of the Telangana Assembly will end on January 16, 2024. For Telangana, the date of issue of nominations is November 3 and the last date for making of nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The date of the poll is November 30, 2023. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

Patancheru Assembly Election Result(2018)

Speaking of the 2018 elections, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, representing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, won the seat by defeating Kata Srinivas Goud of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 37,699 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Gudem Mahipal Reddy TRS Winner 116,474 54.00% 37,699 Kata Srinivas Goud INC Runner Up 78,775 37.00% Karunakar Reddy. P BJP 3rd 7,428 3.00%

Patancheru Assembly Election Result(2014)

Speaking of the 2014 elections, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, representing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, won the seat by defeating M Sapanadev of the Telugu Desam Party(TDP), with a margin of 18,886 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Gudem Maipal Reddy TRS Winner 73,986 0.00% 18,886 M Sapanadev TDP Runner Up 55,100 0.00%

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Patancheru Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

