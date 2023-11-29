Home

Telangana Election 2023: Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On These Days

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Schools and colleges in the state have been closed on November 29 and November 30, 2023. Check details.

Telangana Election 2023 Educational Institutions Closed

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states of the country, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. While the polling is complete in four of the five states, the polling for Telangana Assembly Election 2023 is to happen tomorrow, November 30, 2023. Ahead of the Telangana Election 2023, all educational institutions have been closed for two days keeping in mind the election duties in which quite a few teachers participate. Know details regarding the closing of schools and colleges in the state..

Schools, Colleges Closed Ahead Of State Polls

As mentioned earlier, the schools and colleges in Telangana will remain closed for two days ahead of the Telangana Election 2023. According to the post by Collector Hyderabad on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), ‘In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023.’

*In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023.* *Regular activities resume on 1 Dec 2023.*@TelanganaCS @CEO_Telangana — Collector Hyderabad (@Collector_HYD) November 28, 2023

Teachers To Participate In Election Duties, Normal Classes From Dec 1

The Collector of Hyderabad has announced the closing of schools and colleges in Hyderabad because most of the teachers, around 80 percent, will participate in election duty on November 30 and this is a prime reason why schools will remain closed. Normal classes in educational institutions to resume on December 1, 2023.

The teachers who will take part in the election duties will have to report by 7 AM on Nov 29 to be ready to take the EVM machines. On the day before the polling, teachers will reach have to reach the schools which are designed as the polling centers.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

As per the Election Commission, Telangana will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. This time, Telangana will witness a three-cornered electoral contest between the Congress, the BJP and the ruling BRS. Take a look at the full schedule..

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: November 3, 2023 (Friday) Last Date of Making Nominations: November 10, 2023 (Friday) Date for Scrutiny of nominations: November 13, 2023 (Monday) Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 15, 2023 (Wednesday) Date of Poll: November 30, 2023 (Thursday) Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday) Date before which election shall be Completed: December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

