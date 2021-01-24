The Telangana Education Department has announced that SSC Exams for Class 10 students will begin from 17th May 2021. According to the dates announced by the board, the examination will continue till 26th May 2021. The announcement of TS SSC Exam 2021 date comes across as a major relief for Class 10 students who were patiently waiting for the announcement of the dates. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Telangana Announces 10% Reservation For Economically Weak Candidates in Govt Jobs

All the students can download the schedule or date sheet through the official site of Manabadi at manabadi.co.in.

Telangana SSC Exam 2021: Check the Full schedule here

Date Subject

May 17: First Language Paper 1- (Group A) First Language Paper 1 (Composite Course

May 18: First Language Paper 2 (Group A) First Language Paper 2 (Composite Course)

May 19: Second Language

May 20: English

May 21: Mathematics

May 22: General Science

May 24: Social Science

May 25: OSSC Main Language Paper 1 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 26: OSSC Main Language Paper 2 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

According to the academic exam calendar released, the summative assessment exams for SSC students would be held from 7th to 13th May 2021.

The formative assessment examination for 10th Class students would be held in March – April 2021.

As per the announcement made by the state government, schools in Telangana for Class 9 and Class 10 students would commence from 1st February 2021 onwards.

According to the reports, the schools in Telangana state will break for summer vacation from 28th May and will remain closed until 13th June 2021.