TSBIE Result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) is likely to declare the results of the intermediate supplementary examination in the first week of July, as per reports. Therefore, candidates who have attempted the exam are advised to keep a tab on the official website, i.e., bie.telangana.gov.in for further updates.

The supplementary exams were conducted from May 16 to May 27, 2019, while the practical examinations were conducted from May 28 to May 31, 2019.

The minimum marks required to clear the TSBIE Inter supplementary 2019 exam is at least 35 per cent in each subject and aggregate.

Here’s How to Check Your TSBIE Inter Supplementary Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, bie.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Download Results’.

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as your registration number, roll number.

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your results, download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Here are the third party websites to check your TS Inter Result 2019:

results.cgg.gov.in

bie.telangana.gov.in

www.indiaresults.com

About the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education:

The TSBIE helps in regulating and supervising the Telangana intermediate education system. The board also executes and governs various activities including devising the course of study, prescribing syllabus and conducting examinations.