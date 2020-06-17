Telangana State Board of Intermeditate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Inter Result 2020 date and time for the first and second-year students today. Earlier, there was a speculation that the result may be declared today. However, an official confirmation issued last night said that the date and time of the result declaration will be announced today. Also Read - Galwan Valley Clash: 9-Year-Old Daughter of Martyred Santosh Babu Stands Before His Photo With Folded Hands, Heartbreaking Image Goes Viral

"Results (Exact Date & Time will be announced by TSBIE tomorrow)," the update on the website read.

Please Note: It is highly likely that results may not be announced today. But, the board would announce the date and time of the results lastest by tomorrow.

If reports are to be believed, the board education will also meet Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy prior to announcing the result.

Students are requested to keep a tab on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, in case there are updates on the results.

Here’s how you can check TS Inter Result 2020 online after they are announced:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the results link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth, hit submit

Step 4: Your TS Inter Result 2020 will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and save for future reference

After the declaration of the TS inter result, the Board will also release a link for revaluation and re-checking of the exam result. Students can check the details regarding this on the official website.