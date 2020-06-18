Telangana State Board of Intermeditate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Inter Result 2020 will be declared today on the board’s official website at 3 PM. Also Read - '20 Mini Hospitals': Delhi To Soon Have The World's Largest Covid-19 Facility, The Size Of 22 Football Fields

Students are requested to keep a tab on official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, in case there are updates on the results.

Over 9 Lakh candidates had appeared for both the first and second year exams. For a student to be considered passed, they will need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in every subject.

Here’s how you can check TS Inter Result 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the results link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number and date of birth, hit submit

Step 4: Your TS Inter Result 2020 will be on your screen

Step 5: Download it and save for future reference

After the declaration of the TS inter result, the Board will also release a link for revaluation and re-checking of the exam result. Students can check the details regarding this on the official website.