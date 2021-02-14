Telangana CETs 2021 Exam Dates: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for the upcoming Telangana CETs for the academic year 2021-22 for admission into various undergraduate and post-graduate courses. Candidates who registered for the Common Entrance Test (CETs) are requested to visit the official website of tsche.ac.in and check the dates. Alternatively, we have also mentioned the dates below:

Telangana CETs 2021 Exam Dates:

TS EAMCET- July 5 to July 9, 2021

TS ECET – July 1, 2021

TS ICET – To be decided

TS PGECET- June 20, 2021, onwards

Notably, the TSCHE holds examinations for various courses including Engineering, Agriculture, Medical, and other courses. The examination dates of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET), Telangana State Education Board Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET), Telangana State Law Common Entranve Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance and Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) are yet to be released. The counseling dates will also be announced soon on the official website.

Students can keep a tab on india.com for all the latest updates on Telangana CETs 2021 Exam Dates.