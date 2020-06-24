DOST Admission 2020: The Telangana Degree Online Services, or DOST, on Wednesday, announced the schedule for the admission process for six universities that will begin their courses from September this year. The registration process will be made available for candidates to apply on the official website of DOST – dost.cgg.gov.in – on July 1. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: No Deduction, Telangana Govt Employees to Get Full Salary For June
The admission process will begin on July 1 and will go on in three phases till August 13. The selection list is expected to be announced on August 19 and students selected will have to report to the respective colleges for online classes between August 20 and August 24. Also Read - Manabadi Telangana TS SSC Results 2020 Announced; Total 5,34,903 Students Pass | Check Details
Here are the dates and full admission schedule for DOST Admission 2020: Also Read - Islamophobia: Telangana High Court Asks Hyderabad Police Why Mostly Muslims Booked For Violating Lockdown
DOST Phase 1 registration – July 1 to July 14
Web options selection – July 6 to July 15
Verification of Special Category Certificates – July 13 to July 14
Seat Allotment based on Phase 1 Result – July 22
Online self-reporting for students selected in Phase 1 registration – July 23 to July 27
DOST Phase 2 registration – July 23 to July 29
Web options selection – July 23 to July 30
Seat Allotment based on Phase 2 Result – August 7
Online self-reporting for students selected in Phase 2 registration – August 8 to August 12
DOST Phase 3 registration – August 8 to August 13
Phase 3 Result – August 19
Online self-reporting for students selected – August 20 to August 24