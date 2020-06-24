DOST Admission 2020: The Telangana Degree Online Services, or DOST, on Wednesday, announced the schedule for the admission process for six universities that will begin their courses from September this year. The registration process will be made available for candidates to apply on the official website of DOST – dost.cgg.gov.in – on July 1. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: No Deduction, Telangana Govt Employees to Get Full Salary For June

The admission process will begin on July 1 and will go on in three phases till August 13. The selection list is expected to be announced on August 19 and students selected will have to report to the respective colleges for online classes between August 20 and August 24. Also Read - Manabadi Telangana TS SSC Results 2020 Announced; Total 5,34,903 Students Pass | Check Details

Here are the dates and full admission schedule for DOST Admission 2020: Also Read - Islamophobia: Telangana High Court Asks Hyderabad Police Why Mostly Muslims Booked For Violating Lockdown

DOST Phase 1 registration – July 1 to July 14

Web options selection – July 6 to July 15

Verification of Special Category Certificates – July 13 to July 14

Seat Allotment based on Phase 1 Result – July 22

Online self-reporting for students selected in Phase 1 registration – July 23 to July 27

DOST Phase 2 registration – July 23 to July 29

Web options selection – July 23 to July 30

Seat Allotment based on Phase 2 Result – August 7

Online self-reporting for students selected in Phase 2 registration – August 8 to August 12

DOST Phase 3 registration – August 8 to August 13

Phase 3 Result – August 19

Online self-reporting for students selected – August 20 to August 24