New Delhi: The Telangana government led by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has extended Dussehra holidays for schools across the state till October 20, stated a report. The decision was announced after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees unions called for a state-wide shutdown on October 19.

Telangana chief minister had on Saturday conducted a review meeting on the ongoing indefinite strike by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). On the same day, fresh protests erupted in Telangana’s Khammam district after an SRTC driver attempted self-immolation over losing his job. Driver Srinivas Reddy poured kerosene and set himself on fire at the Khammam RTC depot. His son who tried to save his father was injured in the act. Reddy was reported to be critical on Saturday.

Soon after the incident, employees in Khammam town and other parts of the district began protesting violently by damaging the window panes of an RTC bus near Khammam district collector’s office and attacking temporary drivers. The protest against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was mostly held by the striking TSRTC employees and leaders of opposition parties.

Meanwhile, unknown protestors were pelting stones on the TSRTC buses at few places by stopping all the buses that were operated by temporary drivers and forcing the passengers to get down. In such cases, no one was reported to be injured.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier clarified that the 48,000 striking employees were not dismissed by they had dismissed themselves by not joining the duty before the deadline set by the government. He also asserted that these striking employees will not be taken back to the TSRTC.

Besides rejecting the demands of the striking employees including the merger of TSRTC with the government, chief minister Rao also ruled out talks with them.