Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced that it will recruit people for nearly 50,000 vacancies in state government jobs. More vacancies will be notified for jobs in police, education and health departments.

The state government announced that the notifications would be issued soon to fill all the vacant posts in the state including for teachers and police posts.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave a green signal to fill the vacancies on December 13. The details of government departments, agencies and posts were handed over to the government.

The Telangana CM directed the authorities to issue a notification as early as possible after making the assessment.

According to the report by department officials, a total of 15,000 posts are vacant in the education department. The current scenario involves education volunteers working in the place of permanent teachers.

There are around 9,000 job vacancies in different branches, which includes 5,500 in SGT and 2,500 in school assistant posts. 3,000 government posts are vacant just for teachers.

Department officials stated that there are a total of 20,000 vacancies in the state police department, including 425 SI posts and 19,000 constable posts.

Further, there are 10,000 vacancies in other branches.