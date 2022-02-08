TS Inter Exam Schedule: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Tuesday released the tentative examination schedule for TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE). According to the released schedule, the practical examination for vocational and general courses will be conducted from March 23 to April 8, 2022.Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur to Release Answer Key on Feb 21; Check Other Details Here

The theory exams for first-year inter students will be conducted on April 20, 2022, and the second-year Inter exams will be held on April 21, 2022. The examination will be held in the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00(noon) for both TS Inter 1st year and 2nd-year students. The ethics, human values, and environmental examination shall be conducted on April 11 and April 12. The TS Intermediate examination for the second year will end on May 10, 2022.

Candidates can check the TS Intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year exam schedule from the table given below.

TS Intermediate 2nd Year: Check Exam Schedule Here

TS Intermediate 2nd year exam schedule 2nd language paper – II English paper- II April 23 Mathematics paper -II A, Botany paper -II, Political Science paper – II April 26 Mathematics paper -II Zoology, History paper – II April 28 Physics paper – II, Economics paper- II April 30 Chemistry paper -II, Commerce paper -II May 5 Public Administration paper II, Bridge Course Maths paper – II May 7 Modern language paper II, Geography paper – II May 10

TS Intermediate 1st Year: Check Exam Schedule Here