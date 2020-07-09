New Delhi: The Telangana government has cancellation all the intermediate second year supplementary exams, while declaring every student passed. As many as 1.47 lakh students who were supposed to appear for the exams have been declared passed, and they can collect their marksheets at their respective colleges by July 31. Also Read - With 24,248 New COVID-19 Cases, India Inches Close to 7-lakh Mark | Top Developments

“The chief minister (K Chandrashekhar Rao ) took a decision to pass all the students who have failed in the second year exams. Also Read - Hyderabad Lockdown News: As Cases in Telangana go up, #WhereisKCR Trends on Twitter

These students will be issued a pass certificate under ‘compartmental pass’ and by July 31, the students will be issued mark memos at their respective colleges,” Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said. Also Read - Telangana TS EAMCET 2020 Postponed Including TS Polycet, PG ECET Exams After High Court Rap

The chief minister took the decision in view of the COVID-19 situation and also not to cause inconvenience to students, Reddy added.

Intermediate second year regular exams were held in March before the announcement of lockdown and subsequently results were declared by the Board of Intermediate Education.

The state government last month said all the tenthclass(secondary school certificate or SSC) students will be promoted to the nextclasswithout any examination, as it would not be possible to conduct it due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

(With agency inputs)