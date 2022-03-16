Telangana Intermediate Exam Schedule 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday revised and released the Telangana intermediate first and second-year exams. As per the latest announcement from the TSBIE, the first-year intermediate exams will start from May 6 while the second-year intermediate exams from May 7. The candidates can check the revised TS inter exam date 2022 on tsbie.cgg.gov.Also Read - Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana Board ANNOUNCES TS Inter Results, 1.7 Lakh Get A Grade | DIRECT LINK HERE

“It is hereby informed to all the Intermediate 1 & 2nd-year students that the revised tentative time table for Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE April 2022, of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is shown hereunder,” the TSBIE said in a statement. Also Read - TS Inter Revaluation Result 2020 Out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Find Links Here to Check Telangana Board Recounting, Reverification Scores

The TSBIE said for the first-year students, the exams will begin from May 6 with second language paper-1 and end on May 23 with Modern language paper-I’ or Geography paper-1. Moreover, for the second-year students, the exams will start from May 7 with second language paper-Il and end on May 24 with Geography paper-II. Also Read - TSBIE Makes U-turn After Passing Student Who Committed Suicide, Says She Actually Failed

Check the exam time-table here:

Day and Date

 

First Year ExamsDay and DateSecond Year Exams
06-05-2022

Friday

Part II:

2nd Language Paper-I

07-05-2022

Saturday

Part II:

2nd Language Paper-II

09-05-2022

Monday

Part-I:

English Paper-I

10-05-2022

Tuesday

Part-I:

English Paper-II

11-05-2022

Wednesday

Part-III:

Mathematics Paper-IA

Botany Paper-I

Political Science Paper- I

 

12-05-2022

Thursday

Part-III:

Mathematics Paper-IIA

Botany Paper-II

Political Science Paper- II

 

13-05-2022

Friday

Mathematics Paper-IB

Zoology Paper-I

History Paper-I

14-05-2022

Saturday

Mathematics Paper-IIB

Zoology Paper-II

History Paper-II

16-05-2022

Monday

Physics Paper-I

Economics Paper-I

17-05-2022

Tuesday

Physics Paper-II

Economics Paper-II

18-05-2022

Friday

Chemistry Paper-I

Commerce Paper-I

19-05-2022

Thursday

Chemistry Paper-II

Commerce Paper-II

20-05-2022

Friday

Public Administration Paper-I

Bridge Course Maths Paper-I

(for Bi.P.C students)

21-05-2022

Saturday

Public Administration Paper-II

Bridge Course Maths Paper-II

(for Bi.P.C students)

23-05-2022

Monday

Modern Language Paper- I

Geography Paper-I

24-05-2022

Tuesday

Modern Language Paper- II

Geography Paper-II