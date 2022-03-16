Telangana Intermediate Exam Schedule 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday revised and released the Telangana intermediate first and second-year exams. As per the latest announcement from the TSBIE, the first-year intermediate exams will start from May 6 while the second-year intermediate exams from May 7. The candidates can check the revised TS inter exam date 2022 on tsbie.cgg.gov.Also Read - Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana Board ANNOUNCES TS Inter Results, 1.7 Lakh Get A Grade | DIRECT LINK HERE

"It is hereby informed to all the Intermediate 1 & 2nd-year students that the revised tentative time table for Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE April 2022, of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is shown hereunder," the TSBIE said in a statement.

The TSBIE said for the first-year students, the exams will begin from May 6 with second language paper-1 and end on May 23 with Modern language paper-I' or Geography paper-1. Moreover, for the second-year students, the exams will start from May 7 with second language paper-Il and end on May 24 with Geography paper-II.

Check the exam time-table here: