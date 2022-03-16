Telangana Intermediate Exam Schedule 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday revised and released the Telangana intermediate first and second-year exams. As per the latest announcement from the TSBIE, the first-year intermediate exams will start from May 6 while the second-year intermediate exams from May 7. The candidates can check the revised TS inter exam date 2022 on tsbie.cgg.gov.Also Read - Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana Board ANNOUNCES TS Inter Results, 1.7 Lakh Get A Grade | DIRECT LINK HERE
“It is hereby informed to all the Intermediate 1 & 2nd-year students that the revised tentative time table for Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE April 2022, of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is shown hereunder,” the TSBIE said in a statement. Also Read - TS Inter Revaluation Result 2020 Out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Find Links Here to Check Telangana Board Recounting, Reverification Scores
The TSBIE said for the first-year students, the exams will begin from May 6 with second language paper-1 and end on May 23 with Modern language paper-I’ or Geography paper-1. Moreover, for the second-year students, the exams will start from May 7 with second language paper-Il and end on May 24 with Geography paper-II. Also Read - TSBIE Makes U-turn After Passing Student Who Committed Suicide, Says She Actually Failed
Check the exam time-table here:
|Day and Date
|First Year Exams
|Day and Date
|Second Year Exams
|06-05-2022
Friday
|Part II:
2nd Language Paper-I
|07-05-2022
Saturday
|Part II:
2nd Language Paper-II
|09-05-2022
Monday
|Part-I:
English Paper-I
|10-05-2022
Tuesday
|Part-I:
English Paper-II
|11-05-2022
Wednesday
|Part-III:
Mathematics Paper-IA
Botany Paper-I
Political Science Paper- I
|12-05-2022
Thursday
|Part-III:
Mathematics Paper-IIA
Botany Paper-II
Political Science Paper- II
|13-05-2022
Friday
|Mathematics Paper-IB
Zoology Paper-I
History Paper-I
|14-05-2022
Saturday
|Mathematics Paper-IIB
Zoology Paper-II
History Paper-II
|16-05-2022
Monday
|Physics Paper-I
Economics Paper-I
|17-05-2022
Tuesday
|Physics Paper-II
Economics Paper-II
|18-05-2022
Friday
|Chemistry Paper-I
Commerce Paper-I
|19-05-2022
Thursday
|Chemistry Paper-II
Commerce Paper-II
|20-05-2022
Friday
|Public Administration Paper-I
Bridge Course Maths Paper-I
(for Bi.P.C students)
|21-05-2022
Saturday
|Public Administration Paper-II
Bridge Course Maths Paper-II
(for Bi.P.C students)
|23-05-2022
Monday
|Modern Language Paper- I
Geography Paper-I
|24-05-2022
Tuesday
|Modern Language Paper- II
Geography Paper-II