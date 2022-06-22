TS Inter Results 2022 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education(TSBIE) will soon declare the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022. As per reports, Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year will be released on June 25, 2022. Once released, candidates can download their scorecard from the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.co.in. Speaking to Careers360, a TSBIE Board official said, “Students will get their 1st year, 2nd year results by Saturday, June 25.” This year, the Board conducted the TS 1st year exams between May 6 to 23, 2022. Meanwhile, the TS Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from May 7 to 24, 2022.Also Read - SSC CHSL Answer Key 2022 Released; Here's How to Download at ssc.nic.in

Nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Exams 2022. This year, the examination was conducted offline and as per the schedule. The exams were held in two shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. The students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass in TS inter 1st year, 2nd-year exams.

Check Official Website to Download TS Inter Results 2022?

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

How to Download Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year?

Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ TS Inter 2022 Result .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as the application number and click on the submit option.

Your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st, and 2nd year will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd year and take a printout for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.