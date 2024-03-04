Home

Telangana Overseas Scholarships Services: Check Eligibility Criteria, Countries Eligible, Last Date

The Government of Telangana has invited online applications for Overseas Scholarships Services.

Scholarship 2024: The Government of Telangana has invited online applications for Overseas Scholarships Services. Students belonging to SC, ST, BC, and minority categories can apply for the Telangana Overseas Scholarships services. The last date for submission of the online application form is March 31(5:00PM). Before applying for the scholarships, you must thoroughly check and understand the eligibility criteria.

As per the eligibility criteria, family(Student and parent) Income should be less than 5 lakhs per Annum from all sources. To apply for the Telangana Overseas Scholarships services, a candidate must visit the official website – https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/. Presently, this scholarship is available to students who have been accepted into one of the following countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Telangana Government Overseas Scholarships Services: Check Important Details Here

Income Criteria: Family(Student and parent) Income should be less than 5 lakhs per Annum from all sources.

Family(Student and parent) Income should be less than 5 lakhs per Annum from all sources. Countries Eligible: USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand

USA, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand Scholarship Grant: Upto 20 lakhs or as per admission letter whichever is less. One-way Economic ticket and Visa charges.

Upto 20 lakhs or as per admission letter whichever is less. One-way Economic ticket and Visa charges. Only 1 child from a family is eligible.

60% in Graduation and Eligible score in GRE/GMAT and English Proficiency Test as per GO.

Telangana Government Overseas Scholarships Services: How to Apply?

Visit the official website: https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in.

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the name of the student, place of birth, ration card number, SSC pass, father’s name, parent’s Aadhar number, details of places and Addresses of school study from 4th to 10th as per certificates, academic details, and other details

Upload the necessary documents such as the Passport Photograph of the Student, Bonafide Certificate from institute where the candidate has studied last, Ration Card, SSC Certificate, Aadhaar, Transfer Certificate, GRE/GMAT Score Card, TOEFL/IETS/PTE/Others Score Card, Bank Passbook Admission letter from Foreign University, Passport Copy, Residence/Nativity Certificate, Mark Sheet of Last Qualified Course (Graduation/PG) Level

Pay the application fee, if any.

Save and download a copy of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website: telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in.

