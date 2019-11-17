TSPSC Senior Steno Exam 2019: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted the Senior Steno Exam 2019 on Sunday, i.e., November 17. Candidates who had applied for advertisement number 14/2018; dated 02/06/2018 were requested to download the admit cards from tspsc.gov.in.

Note that the TSPSC Senior Steno Exam 2019 was conducted across various departments only for those who opted the exam in the English language. Candidates who chose to attempt the exam in the Telugu Language have to write the exam on November 18, 2019.