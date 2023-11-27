Home

Schools Will Remain Closed in Hyderabad Today Due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Check Details

Telangana School Closing News: the Telangana government has also declared a holiday for the state for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 27, listing it under ‘General Holidays.’

School holiday declared in Hyderabad on Monday for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023.

Hyderabad: Several schools in Hyderabad will remain closed on Monday as a holiday has been declared on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. In the meantime, the Telangana government has also declared a holiday for the state for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 27, listing it under ‘General Holidays.’

Know All About Guru Nanak Jayanti

The Sikh community celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, on Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and is highly revered by the Sikh community.

Hyderabad Schools To Remain Closed For 7 Days In In December

As per the school holiday list, all schools in Hyderabad are scheduled to remain closed for at least seven days in December.

Out of the total these seven days, five are Sundays, and the remaining two holidays will be observed on the occasion of Christmas and Boxing Day, celebrated on December 25 and 26, respectively. Christmas holidays will be observed for five days from December 22 to 26 for all missionary schools in Hyderabad.

Schools in Telangana to Remain Shut on Nov 29, 30

Apart from this, schools in Telangana will remain closed on November 29, 30 due to assembly elections. State-run schools in the state are also expected to stay closed on November 29 and 30, and a formal statement regarding this decision will most likely be issued in accordance with the Election Commission’s orders. The schools will be closed as a large number of teachers will be engaging in election duty.

Moreover, the teachers on election duties in Telangana have been asked to report at the booth by 7 AM on November 29 for the preparation and handling of EVM machines. On the day ahead of the polling, teachers are expected to arrive at the designated schools, which will serve as polling centres.

In the meantime, the schools in Delhi reopened on November 20 after being closed for a couple of weeks due to a rise in air pollution levels. All schools in the national capital reopened on November 20 as GRAP IV was revoked. According to a circular released by the Directorate of Education, the decision to reopen schools was taken in view of the improving AQI and forecast by the IMD/IITM that there is no indication of any sharp degradation in Delhi’s AQI in the near future. Outdoor sports activities and morning assembly will remain suspended for the next week, the circular added.

