Telangana School Holidays: Schools To Remain Closed From Jan 12 Due to Sankranti Festival

Schools in Telangana will embrace a six-day break, stretching from January 12 to January 18, 2024, due to the Sankranti Festival.

Telangana School Holidays: Schools in Telangana will embrace a six-day break, stretching from January 12 to January 18, 2024, due to the Sankranti Festival. As per media reports, Intermediate students will enjoy their Sankranti break from January 13 to 16, with classes resuming in junior colleges on January 17.

After the holidays, Formative Assessment (FA 4) is slated for students from Class 1st to 10th, scheduled to be held from January 29 to February 29, 2024. Furthermore, the Summative Assessment (SA 2) is set to be held from April 08 to 18, 2024. Makar Sankranti, the Harvest festival is celebrated across India with much pomp and enthusiasm.

Makar Sankranti: Know More About This Harvest Festival?

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival that marks the onset of harvest and the end of the winter season. Celebrated on January 14th or 15th of every year, it signifies the beginning of longer days and the start of the harvest season in India.

The festival is observed with various regional customs and traditions across the country. People take ritualistic baths in holy rivers, fly kites, exchange sweets made from sesame and jaggery, and offer prayers to the sun god. It is a time for family gatherings, cultural activities, and expressing gratitude for the harvest and the natural elements. Different regions in India have unique names and ways of celebrating this festival, showcasing the rich diversity of the country’s cultural heritage.

