Hyderabad: Looking at the declining cases of coronavirus, the Telangana government on Tuesday decided to reopen physical classes of students of class 6 to 8 from February 24. Issuing an order, Telanagna Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that parents' consent is mandatory for physical attendance.

"Physical classes for class 6 to class 8 can be reopened from February 24 to March 1," Rao said, adding that the schools will have to follow coronavirus protocols on the school premises. However, parents' consent is mandatory he added.

The decision to reopen schools was taken after instructions were given from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Notably, on February 1, the Telangana government had permitted schools to start physical classes for students of classes 9 and above.

The development comes at a time when the state recorded 114 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 2,97,712, while the death toll rose to 1,625 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most number of cases with 24, followed by Rangareddy with 12 and Warangal Urban and Sangareddy districts with nine cases each, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on February 21.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,94,386, while 1,701 were under treatment. The health bulletin from the state said 14,744 samples were tested on February 21.