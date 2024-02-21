Home

Telangana Schools CLOSED For 4 Days In This District Due To Medaram Jathara, Check Details

Schools in the Mulugu District of Telangana have been closed for four days because of the Medaram Jathara. Check dates and other important details..

New Delhi: Schools in on particular district of Telangana have been closed for a total of four days, starting today, February 21, 2024. This call has been taken by the local administration because of the Medaram Jathara 2024, which is a tribal festival held in the Medaram Village of Tadvai Mandal in the Mulugu district of Telangana. Along with the schools, colleges in the district also, i.e. all educational institutions will remain closed in Mulugu District, for the four days of Medaram Jathara. Often described as the Telangana Kumbh Mela, the Medaram Jathara is popular as the largest tribal fair in Asia. Check details..

Telangana Schools Closed For Four Days, Check Dates

As mentioned earlier, all educational institutions, i.e. schools and colleges in the Mulugu district of Telangana will remain closed for four days from today, as per the orders of the District Collector Tripathi. The dates on which the schools and colleges will remain shut are Wednesday- Feb 21, Feb 22, Feb 23 and Feb 24, 2024. The educational institutions will resume regular classes from Monday, February 26, 2024.

What Is Medaram Jathara 2024

If you are not aware of what is Medaram Jathara, know that it is a tribal festival which has grown to become a major pilgrimage in the last few years. Organised once in two years, Medaram Jathara was declared as a State Festival in 1998. According to the official website of the tribal festival, “The population of the little forest village at Medaram in normal times never exceeds 300. Suddenly, Last year nearly 1 crore pilgrims participated in the Jathara and during this year the expected pilgrims is 1.20 crore devotees come from all over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states like Orissa, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.”

