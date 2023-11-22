Home

Schools Closed In Telangana, Haryana On These Dates Due To Assembly Elections 2023

Due to the State Assembly Elections 2023, educational institutions (both schools and colleges) will remain closed in Telangana and Haryana on specific dates. Check details here..

Telangana, Haryana Schools Closed Due To Assembly Elections 2023

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states and the polling in each state was to happen at different dates in the month of November. The elections are being held in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Ahead of the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 and the Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023, a notice has been released by the governments of Telangana and Haryana regarding closure of schools and colleges in the state on specific dates. On which dates are schools and colleges closed in Telangana, Haryana and what are the other important details around it, read further to know..

Schools Closed In Telangana Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2023

As mentioned earlier, due to the Telangana Assembly Election 2023, a notice has been issued by the state government, regarding the shutting down of schools. State-run schools of Telangana are expected to be closed on November 29 and November 30 due to the polls and a formal statement will most likely be issued according to the orders of the Election Commission. Another reason for closure of schools is that teachers will be engaged in election activities; they have been asked to report at 7:00 AM on November 29 for preparation and handling of the EVM machines. It is also being expected that teachers will be granted leave on December 1, a day after the election.

Haryana Educational Institutions Closed Due To Rajasthan Election 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Polling Date is November 25, 2023 and just days before the polls, the government of Haryana has announced a holiday for educational institutions. According to the official notice released by Haryana, schools and colleges will remain shut on November 25, 2023.

