New Delhi: The Telangana government on Sunday ordered extended holidays for all educational institutions except medical colleges till January 30 in view of the COVID situation. Earlier, the government declared vacation for all schools and colleges from January 8 to January 16.

According to guidelines issued by the state government, no physical/offline classes will be allowed for schools and colleges in Telangana while online classes have been allowed to continue.

A statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said that a cabinet meeting on the COVID situation in Telangana will be chaired by CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday. “A cabinet meeting will be held tomorrow (Jan 17) at 2 pm in Pragathi Bhavan under CM K Chandrashekar Rao, to discuss COVID-related matters,” the CMO said in the statement.

Earlier, CM K Chandrashekar Rao directed State Health Minister Harish Rao and concerned officials to strengthen all types of infrastructure in government hospitals in the state and equip existing beds, oxygen beds, medicines and testing kits as required in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.