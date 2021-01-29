Hyderabad: Schools in Telangana will reopen from February 1, 2021, for classes 9 onwards after a gap of one year. Further, colleges will also resume on the same day with COVID-19 protocol in place. Also Read - School Reopening 2021 Latest News: Classes to Resume From February 1 in THESE States | Check Details

As per Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's orders, all officials have been directed to make all necessary arrangements for colleges and schools to resume classes from February 1. The decision to reopen schools and colleges was taken at a high-level meeting on Monday. Telangana Parents Association members had also met the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy the same day.

According to a memo issued by the Telangana School Education Department on Saturday, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana will be held from May 17 to 26. "Every child who is willing to write the relevant exam shall be allowed to do so without insisting on minimum attendance and no such child will be withheld from writing the examinations on any ground," it said.

The schools will function from 9.30 AM to 4.45 PM in the districts while it will be from 8.45 AM to 4 PM in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Online and digital classes for class 10 will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM and for class 9 from 4 PM to 5 PM, it said.

Wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitizers will be mandatory for students as well as teachers.

Meanwhile, schools for classes 1 to 5 in the state will remain shut for this academic year. They will be promoted to the next class.