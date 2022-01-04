Hyderabad: Schools and educational institutions in Telangana will remain closed from January 8 to January 16, Chief Minister’s Office informed on Monday. This decision was taken at a meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to review the pandemic situation in view of the COVID-19 cases rising sharply in Telangana. “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has directed all educational institutions in the state to declare a holiday from January 8 to January 16,” the CMO said.Also Read - Telangana Schools Except Residential And Welfare Ones Set to Reopen From September 1. Full Guidelines Here

Schools and colleges in Telangana had reopened about 2 months back with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. However, since the country started reporting a spread of Omicron infections, people of the state started raising their voices against offline classes, demanding a complete closure of schools.

The Chief Minister in the meeting directed State Health Minister Harish Rao and medical officers to strengthen all types of infrastructure in government hospitals in the state and equip existing beds, oxygen beds, medicines and testing kits as required in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Minister also told people not to panic about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and urged them to be constantly vigilant and take self-control measures. He called on the people to remain vigilant at work and wear masks and abide by the COVID-19 rules issued by the government, CMO said.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday reported 482 new COVID-19 cases, thereby taking the total tally of infections in the state to 6,82,971. The death toll in the state rose to 4,031 with one more new fatality.