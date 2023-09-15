Home

Telangana Schools Closed Today In View of TS TET 2023 Exam; Details Inside

In view of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023, the Telangana government declared a one-day holiday i.e., Friday (September 15, 2023).

Telangana School Holiday: In view of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2023, the Telangana government declared a one-day holiday i.e., Friday (September 15, 2023). The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State is all set to conduct the TS Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2023) examination today, September 15. Therefore, the schools and colleges designated as exam centers for the TS TET 2023 exam will remain shut for students.

There will be two papers of the TS-TET, Paper-I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes I to V, Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. A person who intends to be a teacher either for classes I to V or for classes VI to VIII shall have to appear for both papers (Paper I and Paper II).

Going by the TS TET 2023 Information bulletin, There will be two papers of the TS-TET. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The TS TET Paper 1 will be held in the morning from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Meanwhile, the TS TET Paper 2 will be held in the afternoon from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

TS TET Result 2023 – Date And Time

The candidates should adhere to the instructions given on the Hall Ticket. Further, the candidate must show, on demand, the Hall Ticket for admission in the examination room / hall. A candidate who does not possess the Hall Ticket issued by the TS-TET Office shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Test Centre Superintendent. The results will be declared on September 27, 2023. Candidates can download the Telangana TS TET Scores 2023 by visiting the official website at

