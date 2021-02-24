Hyderabad: After a gap of nearly 11 months, Telangana schools are set to reopen for classes 6th to 8th from Wednesday, the government directed. The state government allowed the re-opening of schools on Tuesday after conducting a teleconference with all the district collectors, district educational officers, district welfare officers of backward classes, minority and tribal welfare and scheduled caste development departments. Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2021 Guide: Best Reference Books for Maths, Science, English, Social Science

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed that classes should start from February 24 as far as possible and not later than March 1. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021 Guide: Top 5 Effective Preparation Tips to Score More Than 90 Per Cent marks

About 17.24 lakh students in addition to the existing number are likely to be attending school from classes 6th to 8th. Chief Secretary also directed that District Level Education Monitoring Committee (DLEMC) chaired by the District Collector should meet and ensure reopening of schools. Also Read - Kerala School Class 9 and 11 Exams Likely to be Held Online, Despite CBSE's Direction of Organising Exams on Offline Mode

Kumar stated that all precautions should be taken for the safety of students and teachers. Special measures should be taken for schools opening for the first time.

Earlier on February 1, schools for class 9th and above were reopened after nearly 11 months. The educational institutions were shut in mid-March, a few days before imposition of nation-wide lockdown. Exams could not be conducted for class 1 to 11 and all students were promoted to the next class.

For academic year 2020-21, online classes began on September 1. Following requests from parents of many students, the authorities decided to reopen schools for physical classes for class 9 and above.