Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday decided to have only six question papers instead of 11 for the ensuing SSC exams. The government has also included Urdu as a second language for the academic year 2021-22. A memo to this effect has been issued by the School Education department here on Monday.Also Read - THESE States Become First in Country to Introduce Mobile Court Units; Allow Recording Evidences From Remote Locations

The department has also included Urdu as a second language for benefit of students for the academic year 2021-22. With this, students can have Telugu/Urdu/Hindi as a second language. Also Read - Telangana Develops India's First eVoting Solution, To Hold Dummy Polls on Oct 20

Earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government had cancelled the exams for the SSC students consecutively for two years. Also Read - Hyderabad Cops Issues Challan on KTR's Car For Traffic Rule Violation, He Commends Them For Sincerity