Home

Education

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2023 OUT: Here’s How to Check Score on bse.telangana.gov.in

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2023 OUT: Here’s How to Check Score on bse.telangana.gov.in

Manabadi TS SSC Result 2023: Interestingly, girl students have outperformed the boy students by securing a pass percentage of 88.53% , while the pass percentage of boys stands at 84.68%.

TS SSC Result 2023: As per the Telangana SSC Results 2023, the pass percentage of private candidates is only 44.51%. Notably, this is a drop from the overall pass percentage of 86.60% for all candidates.

TS SSC Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education Telangana (BSE) on Wednesday declared the Telangana SSC results 2023. The students who were waiting for the results can check their score on bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, resuts.bsetelangana.org.

As per the Telangana SSC Results 2023, the pass percentage of private candidates is only 44.51%. Notably, this is a drop from the overall pass percentage of 86.60% for all candidates.

You may like to read

The overall pass percentage of Telangana Class 10th result this year is 86.59%. Out of the total students appeared for the BSE 10th exams 2023 Telangana, over 4,19,460 passed the exam.

Interestingly, girl students have outperformed the boy students by securing a pass percentage of 88.53% ,while the pass percentage of boys stood at 84.68%.

TS SSC Result 2023: School-wise pass percentage

Model School: 91.30%

Tribal Welfare: 92.93%

Minority: 94.66%

BC residential: 95.03%

Social Welfare: 95.25%

TS SSC Results 2023: Check District Wise Results

Nirmal district: 99 per cent

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: 98.7 per cent

TS SSC Supplementary Exams from 14 June

The TS SSC supplementary exam 2023 will be held from June 14 to 22, 2023 and the exam will be held in the morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

TS SSC Results: Girls outperform boys

Total students appeared: 4,94,504

Pass Percentage: 86%

Girls Pass Percentage: 88.53%

Boys Pass Percentage: 84.68%

TS 10th results 2023 Number of student Total number of students appeared 4,84,370 Total number of students passed 4,19,460 Boys pass percentage 84.68% Girls pass percentage 88.53% Overall pass percentage 86.59%

TS SSC Result 2023: Here’s How to Check Score Online

First visit the Telangana Board official website, bse.telangana.gov.in 2023.

Then, click on the TS 10th result download link 2023 on the homepage.

After this, enter the roll number and captcha code.

Then, you need to press the enter button to submit details.

TS SSC result 2023 Telangana will appear on the screen.



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.