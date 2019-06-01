Hyderabad: A 17-year-old student who committed suicide after failing in a paper of class 12 exam, later passed with 48 marks after re-evaluation.

Anamika Arutla had hanged herself after the results were declared and she failed to secure passing marks in Telugu paper. Earlier, she had scored 20 marks but after the re-verification process, her marks changed to 48.

Child Rights Activist Achyuta Rao and Arutla’s family has demanded the arrest of TSBIE secretary M Ashok.

When the re-evaluation results were announced, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had claimed that there was no change in any of the results of the 23 students who had ended their lives over it.

Earlier, The TSBIE had said that the suicide incidents were ‘purely based on their poor academic performance in a few subjects and it was not related to mistakes due to technical & result processing errors’.

“A total of 53 answer scripts of failed students who committed/attempted suicide, were re-verified by the selected regular lecturers of respective subjects. It was observed that there was no remarkable change in the result of the students after re-verifying,” stated the press release.

“Based on the report of the three-member committee, a new agency has been selected by the TSTS to update the data online and process result. The committee has indicated that both Globarena and the new agency will process the result parallelly and independently so that there won’t be any error in result declaration,” stated the press release.

The three-member committee appointed to investigate the issue found that a private company, Globearena Technologies Pvt Ltd, committed ‘technical’ errors while processing the results.