New Delhi: Even though Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Telangana, the state government is mulling to reopen schools and colleges, a report by News18 on Friday said. Further, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has asked officials to held a meeting with experts to seek their opinions on reopening of the educational insttuions

The Chief Minister also said a long-term strategy would be prepared and executed to strengthen the government educational institutions in the state by totally cleaning up the education system.

He was of the opinion that by improving the working of government educational institutions, by making them impart higher standard education, the exploitation being done in the name of education can be controlled.

The Telangana government on Thursday decided to conduct examinations for degree, post graduate degree and engineering final year students as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced at a meeting with senior officials that the decision was taken to uphold academic sanctity.

Other students will be promoted to the next class without any examination, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. It was decided to follow the guidelines issued by the UGC, AICTE and other such institutions in the aftermath of coronavirus with regard to administration of the educational institutions, conducting examinations and on syllabus.

As of Thursday, as many as 1,676 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Telangana, taking the number of affected in the state to 41,018. Ten more deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 396.

(With agency inputs)