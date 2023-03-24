Home

Education

Telangana TOSS Inter, SSC Datesheet 2023 Out At telanganaopenschool.org; Check Schedule, Exam Timing Here

Telangana TOSS Inter, SSC Datesheet 2023 Out At telanganaopenschool.org; Check Schedule, Exam Timing Here

Telangana TOSS Inter, SSC Datesheet 2023: As per the date sheet, the TOSS Intermediate exams will be conducted between April 25 to May 4, 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG 2023 examination on May 7, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

Telangana TOSS Inter, SSC Datesheet 2023: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has released the timetable for the SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations, April-May 2023 today, March 24, 2023. Students planning to appear for the examination can download the TOSS Inter, SSC date sheet 2023 by visiting the official website at telanganaopenschool.org. As per the date sheet, the TOSS Intermediate exams will be conducted between April 25 to May 4, 2023.

This year, Telangana Open School Exams for Classes 10, and 12 are slated to begin on April 25. The practical examinations (General & vocational subjects) of Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations, April/May 2023 are scheduled from May 12 to May 19. As per the date sheet, the TOSS Intermediate exams will be conducted between April 25 to May 4, 2023. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here.

You may like to read

How to Download Telangana TOSS Intermediate, SSC Timetable 2023? Visit the official website of the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) at telanganaopenschool.org

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations, April-May 2023 TIME TABLE.”

The TOSS exam date 2023 pdf file will appear on the screen.

Check the exam date, timing, and other important instructions carefully.

Download it and take the printout of it for future use. Download Telangana TOSS Intermediate, SSC Timetable 2023 –Direct Link The Telangana Open School Exams for Classes 10, 12 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:00 noon. The afternoon shift will be held between 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM. For more updates, check the official website of the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.